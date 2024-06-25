Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan intend to boost multimodal transportation to Europe, China

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan intend to boost multimodal cargo transportation via the Central Asia-Europe-Central Asia and China-Europe-China routes.This matter was discussed during a working visit by Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) Rovshan Rustamov to Turkmenistan, News.Az reports citing ADY.Rustamov held discussions in Ashgabat with the chairman of the Turkmenistan Railways Agency Azat Atamuradov, and the high delegation of the Turkmenistan Seaways Agency.At the meetings, the strengthening of relations between the two countries in the railway sector and the importance of cargo circulation, as well as increasing the volume of multimodal cargo transportation in the Central Asia-Europe-Central Asia and China-Europe-China routes, the great potential for cooperation and the importance of introducing these opportunities in the European market were widely discussed.In addition, within the framework of the visit, the ADY chairman held meetings with the state concerns Turkmanneft, Turkmengas, Turkmenkimya and the heads of the State Raw Materials and Products Exchange of Turkmenistan, and gave them detailed information about the work done by ADY on expanding the opportunities of the Middle Corridor.

News.Az