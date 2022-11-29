Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan mull opportunities for economic cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has met with co-chairman of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on economic and humanitarian cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Batyr Atdaev, News.Az

“During the meeting, we have expressed satisfaction with the development of the relations between the two countries and discussed the opportunities generated by our close ties for economic cooperation,” Minister Jabbarov said on Twitter.

News.Az