Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan sign bilateral documents

Following the expanded meeting, a ceremony of signing Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan documents has been held with participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, AZERTAC reported.

Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed “The Joint Declaration of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov”.

Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov and Turkmen Minister of Finance and Economy Batyr Bazarov signed “The Agreement on Avoidance of Double Taxation with Respect to Taxes on Income and Property between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkmenistan”.

Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov and President of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan Sapardurdy Toyliyev signed “The Agreement on Cooperation between the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences and the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan”.

Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov and Turkmen Minister of Education Mammetmyrat Geldiniyazov signed “The Program of Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkmenistan in the Field of Science, Education, Culture and Art for 2019-2021”.

Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov and Turkmen Minister of Railway Transport Azat Atamyradov signed “The Agreement on the Establishment of the Azerbaijan–Turkmenistan Joint Commission for Transport, Transit and Logistics between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkmenistan”.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan Hasan Zeynalov and Chairman of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan Alexander Dadaev signed “The Memorandum of Understanding between the National Confederation of the Entrepreneurs (Employers’) Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan”.

Chairman of “Azerbaijan Railways” CJSC Javid Gurbanov and Turkmen Minister of Railway Transport Azat Atamyradov signed “The Agreement on Transport and Transit between “Azerbaijan Railways” Closed Joint Stock Company and the Ministry of Railway Transport of Turkmenistan”.

Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan Safar Mehdiyev and Chairman of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan Atadurdy Osmanov signed “The Agreement on Organizing the Exchange of Preliminary Information on Goods and Means of Transport Crossing the Republic of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan between the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan”.

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and Rector of the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Baba Zahyrov signed “The Memorandum of Understanding between ADA University under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan”.

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and Rector of the International University for Humanities and Development of Turkmenistan Esen Aydogdiyev signed “The Memorandum of Understanding between ADA University under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the International University of Humanities and Development”.

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and Chairman of the State Migration Service of Turkmenistan Mergen Gurdov signed “The Agreement on Visa Facilitation for Actors Conducting International Transportation through the (Additional) Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkmenistan”.

Chairman of “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping” CJSC Rauf Valiyev and Chairman of the State Service of Maritime and River Transportation of Turkmenistan Amanmyrat Gurdov signed “The Agreement on Development of Maritime Merchant Shipping between “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping” Closed Joint-Stock Company and the State Service of Maritime and River Transportation of Turkmenistan”.

Director General of “Baku International Sea Trade Port” CJSC Taleh Ziyadov and Chairman of the State Service of Maritime and River Transportation of Turkmenistan Amanmyrat Gurdov signed “The Agreement on Automated Exchange of Information between “Baku International Sea Trade Port” Closed Joint-Stock Company and the Turkmenbashi International Seaport”.

Director General of “Baku International Sea Trade Port” CJSC Taleh Ziyadov and Chairman of the State Service of Maritime and River Transportation of Turkmenistan Amanmyrat Gurdov signed “The Agreement on Increasing Transshipment between Baku International Sea Trade Port and the Turkmenbashi International Seaport between “Baku International Sea Trade Port” CJSC and the State Service of Maritime and River Transportation of Turkmenistan”.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade and Chairman of the State Service of Maritime and River Transportation of Turkmenistan Amanmyrat Gurdov signed “The Agreement on Development of Shipment through the Ports of the Two Countries between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkmenistan”.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade and Turkmen Minister of Motor Transport Orazdurdy Suhanov signed “The Agreement on Development of International Road Transport between the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Motor Transport of Turkmenistan”.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade and Turkmen Minister of Motor Transport Orazdurdy Suhanov signed “The Program of Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkmenistan in the Field of Transport for 2019-2022”.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev and Turkmen Minister of Industry Hoshgeldy Mergenov signed “The Agreement on Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkmenistan in the Field of Industry”.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev and Turkmen Minister of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations Amandurdy Ishanov signed “The Program of Trade and Economic Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkmenistan for 2019-2021”.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev and Turkmen Minister of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations Amandurdy Ishanov signed “The Agreement on Long-term Trade and Economic Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkmenistan”.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev and Turkmen Minister of Finance and Economy Batyr Bazarov signed “The Agreement on Encouragement and Reciprocal Protection of Investments between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkmenistan”.

