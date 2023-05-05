Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan sign MoU on international container transportation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 2nd International conference and exhibition “International transport and transit corridors: interconnection and development” (ITTC 2023) has wrapped up in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, News.Az reports.

On the sidelines of the conference, “ADY Container” LLC, a subsidiary of “Azerbaijan Railways” CJSC and "Turkmenistan Transport and Logistics Center" SC signed a Memorandum of Understanding on international container transportation. The new cooperation platform will make an important contribution to the efficient and faster organization of container transportation in the Eurasian region.

The conference focused on new realities in the field of international transportation, development of transport and transit corridors, including digitalization trends observed in the field of logistics and applied innovative solutions.

The conference also featured the next meeting of the railway operators of the participating countries on the CASCA + multimodal transport route during which participants discussed new prospects for the development of transit opportunities.

News.Az