Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan trade turnover surges significantly - minister

The efforts to enhance Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan trade relations are showing promising outcomes, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on X on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

“In January-October 2023, compared to the same period last year, the trade turnover between our countries surged by over 88%, marking a nearly tenfold increase over the past two years,” Minister Jabbarov noted.

“During the Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan Business Forum, we encouraged businesses from both nations to sustain this positive trend, evaluate mutual investment projects, and actively engage in cooperation,” he added.

