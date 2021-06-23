Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, UAE discuss cooperation in field of high technologies (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates discussed the issues of cooperation in the field of innovations and high technologies, as well as in the space industry, Azerbaijani Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Rashad Nabiyev tweeted on Wednesday.

The discussions were held during the meeting between Nabiyev and UAE Minister of Economy, Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, who is on an official visit to Baku.

