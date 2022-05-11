Azerbaijan, UAE discuss current situation in global energy markets

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov met with UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, the Energy Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

Parviz Shahbazov, who is on a visit to the UAE, thanked for the high-level organization and invitation of the World Utilities Congress. It was noted that this event is crucial in terms of discussing bilateral energy cooperation between the countries along with the issues on the global energy agenda.

At the meeting, investment projects planned in Azerbaijan`s renewable energy sector, cooperation opportunities for the electricity production and export, as well as natural gas and energy efficiency were discussed. The construction of the Garadagh SPP contributes to the high relations between the two countries and the green energy was appreciated as the beginning of cooperation. The UAE's interest and support for the development of this cooperation was further expressed.

The current situation in global energy markets and issues arising from cooperation within OPEC plus were also touched upon during the conversation.

News.Az