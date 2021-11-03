Azerbaijan, UAE discuss prospects for expanding cooperation in several areas

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and the UAE discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in a number of spheres at the eighth meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic, trade and technical cooperation between the two countries, which was held in Dubai, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted.

Jabbarov said the spheres cover investment, trade, green energy, agriculture, food security, small and medium businesses, innovation, logistics, tourism, health and science.

This intergovernmental commission is an effective platform for identifying new areas of the bilateral partnership, added the minister.

News.Az