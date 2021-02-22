Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, UAE discuss prospects for military-technical cooperation

Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates have discussed the prospects for the bilateral cooperation in the military-technical area as Minister of Defense Industry Madat Guliyev met with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

They met as part of IDEX-21 defense exhibition in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan hailed the UAE-Azerbaijan relationship as mutually fruitful.

Madat Guliyev asked the UAE deputy prime minister to convey President Ilham Aliyev`s greetings to president of the UAE Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.


