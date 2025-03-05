Azerbaijan, UAE discuss strategic partnership, regional and int’l security issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday held a phone conversation with his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During the phone call, the ministers discussed the Azerbaijan-UAE strategic partnership, prospects for bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as regional and international security issues, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

The parties expressed confidence in the further enhancement of cooperation between the two countries in the political, economic, trade, energy and tourism areas.

They also exchanged views on prospects for cooperation on international platforms and the latest developments in the Middle East.

The top Azerbaijan and Saudi diplomats also exchanged congratulations on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.

News.Az