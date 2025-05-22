Azerbaijan, UAE discuss strategic partnership, security issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister on Wednesday held a phone conversation with his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During the phone call, the ministers discussed the work carried out within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two countries, issues of cooperation both on a bilateral level and within international organizations, as well as regional and global security issues, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

The top Azerbaijani and UAE diplomats also exchanged views on other areas of cooperation.

News.Az