Azerbaijan-UAE economic ties on upward trend, says official

Economic ties between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates are on an upward trend, particularly in the realm of green energy, Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan, said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks at the Azerbaijan-UAE Ministerial Experience Exchange Forum, News.Az reports.Mehdiyev affirmed Azerbaijan’s unwavering commitment to transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources.“In the coming years, the UAE and its investors are set to develop new projects in Azerbaijan's renewable energy sector,” he stated, underscoring the forward-thinking approach of this partnership.“We are witnessing a continuous evolution and prosperity in our bilateral relations,” the official added.

