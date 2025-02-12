Azerbaijan, UAE hold another round of political consultations

+ ↺ − 16 px

The third round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Unite Arab Emirates (UAE) took place in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The meeting was chaired by Yalchin Rafiyev, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, and Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, UAE Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

As the consultations unfolded, the parties conversed on the current state and prospects of bilateral relations in political, economic, energy and humanitarian spheres. They also exchanged views on the possibilities of expanding multilateral cooperation, especially collaboration within international organizations, including the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement.

The sides hailed the mutual coordination and cooperation within the framework of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

The parties also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Yalchin Rafiyev provided an insight into the current post-conflict situation and peace process in the region, including the restoration and reconstruction works carried out in the liberated areas, the demining efforts, and the return of Azerbaijani citizens to their native lands.

As part of his visit to Abu Dhabi, Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev also visited the UAE's TRENDS Research and Advisory Center. Mohamed Salem Al-Salimi, head of the Center's research department, highlighted the organization's activities. The discussions revolved around the issues of establishing cooperation between the Center and relevant research centers in Azerbaijan.

During the meeting with the Center's leadership and researchers, Yalchin Rafiyev highlighted Azerbaijan's foreign policy, its position on the ongoing regional and global developments, as well as the prospects for the development of Azerbaijan-UAE cooperation.

News.Az