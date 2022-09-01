Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, UAE mark 30 years of diplomatic ties

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has made a post on Twitter on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates, News.Az reports.

The post reads: “Today marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and UAE. We send our best wishes to the government & people of the United Arab Emirates on this occasion. Looking forward to further development of Azerbaijan-UAE cooperation.”


