Azerbaijan, UAE mark 30 years of diplomatic ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has made a post on Twitter on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates, News.Az reports.

The post reads: “Today marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and UAE. We send our best wishes to the government & people of the United Arab Emirates on this occasion. Looking forward to further development of Azerbaijan-UAE cooperation.”

News.Az