Azerbaijan, UAE ministers discuss collaboration on road to COP29

An Azerbaijani delegation held a series of meetings on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit in Dubai, News.Az reports.

Mukhtar Babayev, the COP29 President-Designate and the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, met with Sultan Al Jaber, the COP28 President and the UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, to discuss collaboration on the road to COP29.

Mukhtar Babayev also met with Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, to discuss priorities for COP29 and ways the IMF can support the global effort to tackle the impacts of climate change.

Nigar Arpadarai, the UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP29 Azerbaijan, met with Razan Al Mubarak, the UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP28. “We have a very interesting year ahead of us as champions should work closely together to ensure continuity of successful climate action from Dubai to Baku!,” Nigar Arpadarai said on X.

