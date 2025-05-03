Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, UAE mull enhancing mutual investment flows

Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment, Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi Development Holding Company.

The meeting explored ways to enhance mutual investment flows between the two countries, News.Az reports.

"In our meeting, we explored ways to deepen economic integration, forge new partnership frameworks, and enhance mutual investment flows, while also underscoring the vital role of business-to-business collaboration," Minister Jabbarov wrote on X.


