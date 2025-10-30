Azerbaijan, UAE strengthen strategic partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with Saqr Ghobash, President of the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates, in Baku on Thursday to discuss ways to expand cooperation between the two countries, the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

During the meeting, both sides noted that, thanks to the joint efforts of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, bilateral relations have reached a high level of development and positive momentum, News.Az reports, citing local media.

They emphasized that the signing of the Joint Declaration on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and the UAE in September marked the beginning of a new phase in their bilateral relations.

The officials also highlighted the importance of continuing effective cooperation and mutual support within international organizations.

Touching on interparliamentary relations, they noted that reciprocal parliamentary visits and the activities of friendship groups in both countries’ legislatures play a key role in strengthening comprehensive cooperation.

The meeting further explored prospects for mutually beneficial collaboration in areas including trade and economy, investment, renewable energy, oil and gas, information technology, and artificial intelligence.

