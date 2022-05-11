Azerbaijan, UAE’s Masdar mull “green energy” cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov has met with Chief Executive Officer of the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) Masdar Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi as part of his visit to the country, the Energy Ministry told News.Az.

The meeting focused on expanding cooperation on renewable energy production with new projects. The sides evaluated Masdar's cooperation proposals in the framework of Azerbaijan's "green energy" policy and goals, as well as in terms of technical, economic and other aspects.

The meeting also discussed the work done to put the Garadagh Solar Power Plant into operation on time and mutual steps to speed up the implementation process. The Azerbaijani side also emphasized that the projects currently being implemented and planned with Masdar would provide great opportunities for Azerbaijan to become an exporter of electricity and hydrogen from renewable sources.

News.Az