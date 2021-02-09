Azerbaijan, UK aim to diversify economic cooperation – political analyst

+ ↺ − 16 px

The visit to Azerbaijan by Minister for European Neighborhood and the Americas at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office Wendy Morton will play an important role in further boosting bilateral ties, political scientist Ilgar Valizade told News.Az.

The political scientist described the UK as Azerbaijan’s main strategic partner in Europe.

The energy sector is an important component of Azerbaijan-UK relations, Valizade said, stressing that the countries are also aimed at diversifying economic cooperation.

News.Az