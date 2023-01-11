Azerbaijan, UK discuss development of cooperation in various fields

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with UK Ambassador Azerbaijan Fergus Auld, News.Az reports.

Minister Jabbarov said on Twitter that the meeting focused on the development of cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

"During the meeting with British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld, we discussed the economic relations between our countries, the development of the cooperation in the fields of investments, trade, and energy, as well as the participation of British companies in the projects implemented in the liberated territories," the minister tweeted.

News.Az