Azerbaijan, UK discuss prospects for energy cooperation

Azerbaijan`s Deputy Minister of Energy Samir Valiyev has met with a delegation led by Member of the House of Commons of the British Parliament, Chairman of All-Party Parliamentary Group on Azerbaijan Bob Blackman, News.Az reports.

They highlighted friendly relations between the two countries and emphasized that the UK is one of the main trading partners of Azerbaijan and one of the countries investing the most in projects in the country. The sides also stressed the importance of cooperation in the field of energy, and hailed the activity of bp as one of the reliable partners of Azerbaijan in the energy sector. It was stated that the project of a 240 MW solar power plant to be built by the company in Jabrayil district will contribute to the development of these territories as a green energy zone.

The role of Azerbaijan in European energy security was also praised at the meeting. Opportunities for cooperation in offshore wind energy, green hydrogen, energy efficiency, reduction of carbon emissions and other areas were reviewed.

They also exchanged views on the next meeting of the Azerbaijan-UK Intergovernmental Commission to be held in Baku this year.

News.Az