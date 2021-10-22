Azerbaijan, UK discuss prospects for strengthening energy cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State (Minister for Exports), new co-chairman of the Azerbaijan-UK Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation Mike Freer held a meeting via videoconferencing.

During the meeting attended by the ambassadors of both countries, the parties exchanged views on issues arising from bilateral cooperation in the period after the Intergovernmental Commission’s meeting held in May 2021, the Ministry of Energy told News.Az.

The parties also discussed concrete steps to implement the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of transition to clean energy.

They underlined the importance of strengthening cooperation in the energy sector, exploring the possibilities for solving climate change problems.

Shahbazov and Freer expressed confidence that the document on cooperation in the field of solar energy signed between the Ministry of Energy and BP will expand cooperation with the company in the field of renewable energy sources, as well as contribute to the successful continuation of the long-term energy partnership between the two countries.

News.Az