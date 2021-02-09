Azerbaijan, UK discuss prospects of co-op in education field

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev met on Monday with Minister for European Neighborhood and the Americas at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Wendy Morton.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom in the field of education. They also exchanged views on projects implemented in Azerbaijan with the support of the British Council.

News.Az