Azerbaijan-UK economic co-op to deepen bilateral strategic partnership, minister says

Economic cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and the UK will help deepen the bilateral strategic partnership and achieve the set goals, Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev said.

Nabiyev made the statement at a meeting with the UK International Trade Minister and Member of Parliament for Beverley and Holderness, Graham Stuart.

According to the Azerbaijani minister, direct air communication plays an important role in the development of cooperation between the two countries.

“Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) operated three regular flights a week in the direction of Baku-London. I hope that these flights will resume soon,” Nabiyev added.

The official also said that the draft agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan and the UK on international road transport has been almost completely agreed upon, and the document is planned to be signed within the framework of future high-level visits.

In the course of the meeting, the minister stressed that the Azerbaijani government attaches special importance to encouraging the use of environmentally friendly transport.

News.Az