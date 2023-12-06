Azerbaijan, UK hail bilateral relations in numerous areas

+ ↺ − 16 px

Head of the Presidential Administration and the head of the Coordination Headquarters for addressing issues in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories in a centralized manner Samir Nuriyev has met with the UK’s Parliamentary Under Secretary of State, Minister for Exports Lord Malcolm Offord, who is on a visit Baku, News.Az reports.

Noting Azerbaijan and UK enjoy strong friendly relations and multifaceted cooperation agenda, the two hailed the bilateral relations in a number of areas, including oil and gas, trade, transition to green energy, transport, education and other fields.

Samir Nuriyev lauded the continuous and principled support of Great Britain to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan during Armenia’s military occupation. Head of Presidential Administration commended the balanced position of the United Kingdom within the international organizations.

Emphasizing that high-level reciprocal visits play an important role in the development of bilateral cooperation, the sides stressed the significance of continuing such visits in the future.

Samir Nuriyev gave an insight into the large-scale reconstruction projects implemented in the de-occupied territories of Azerbaijan within the “First State Program for the Great Return to the de-occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan”.

The Head of Presidential Administration welcomed British companies` participation in restoration and reconstruction projects in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, and the United Kingdom's contributions to humanitarian demining projects in Azerbaijan. He highlighted the importance of continuing of this cooperation.

Mentioning to the 6th session of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, scheduled to be held in Baku this December, the parties expressed their confidence that the mentioned meeting would contribute to the further development of cooperation between the two countries.

News.Az