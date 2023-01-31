Azerbaijan, UK hail development of relations in various areas
- 31 Jan 2023 09:52
- 10 Jul 2024 17:44
- 181282
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-uk-hail-development-of-relations-in-various-areas Copied
Azerbaijan`s Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov has met with Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to the country Fergus Auld, News.Az reports.
During the meeting, the sides hailed the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom in various fields, and discussed the prospects for cooperation in areas of mutual interest.