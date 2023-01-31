Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, UK hail development of relations in various areas

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan, UK hail development of relations in various areas

Azerbaijan`s Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov has met with Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to the country Fergus Auld, News.Az reports. 

During the meeting, the sides hailed the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom in various fields, and discussed the prospects for cooperation in areas of mutual interest.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      