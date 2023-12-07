Azerbaijan, UK ink protocol of joint commission on economic cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and the UK have signed a protocol of the 6th meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation, News.Az reports.

The protocol was signed by Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and UK Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department of Business and Trade Malcolm Offord.

The 6th meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland took place in Baku on Thursday.

The meeting addressed the issues of cooperation between the two countries in business, energy transition, healthcare, infrastructure, information and communication technologies, cybersecurity, digital economy, and other fields.

The commission is co-chaired by Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and UK Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department of Business and Trade Malcolm Offord.

