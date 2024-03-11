Azerbaijan, UK mark 32 years of diplomatic ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thirty-two years have passed since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom, News.Az reports.

UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld made a Twitter post marking 32 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

“We are the British Embassy, of course, we are celebrating the 32nd anniversary of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and the UK,” the ambassador said.

News.Az