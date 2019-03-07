Azerbaijan, UK sign ink military cooperation plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The defense ministries of Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom held staff talks in Baku on March 6.

The event was hosted by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s Department of International Military Cooperation.

The participants discussed th current state and prospective areas of cooperation in the defense sphere between the two countries and issues of cooperation in the field of training, education and peacekeeping operations, as well as regional security aspects.

"Military Cooperation Plan for 2019/2020 fiscal year between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom" was signed at the event.

News.Az

