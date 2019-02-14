Azerbaijan, UK to expand co-op in cultural sphere

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UK is ready to cooperate with Azerbaijan in various areas of the cultural sphere, Michael Ellis, UK Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Arts, Heritage and Tourism, said.

Ellis made the remarks at a meeting with Azerbaijani Culture Minister Abulfas Garayev in the UK, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Feb. 14.

The views on the cultural relations between the two countries were exchanged at the meeting. A decision was made to sign a Memorandum of Understanding in the field of culture and prepare an Action Plan based on it.

Azerbaijani minister stressed that the Azerbaijani side thoroughly considers UK’s experience for the development of culture and creativity and cooperates with the British Council.

Garayev invited his colleague to Azerbaijan to participate in the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee and in the 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, to be held in Baku on May 2-3 and June 30-July 10, 2019 respectively.

While appreciating Azerbaijan’s role in UNESCO, Ellis wished success in organizing the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee.

Garayev is on a visit to the UK (Coventry) to hold a presentation on Azerbaijan’s chairmanship at the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee and organizing the 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, to be held in Baku on May 2-3 and June 30-July 10, 2019, respectively.

News.Az

News.Az