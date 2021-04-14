Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss cooperation in cargo transportation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Rashad Nabiyev has met with Ukraine’s Minister of Infrastructure Vladyslav Krykly to discuss cooperation between the two countries in the field of cargo transportation.

They stressed the importance of strengthening joint efforts to expand cooperation in the field of transport and cargo transportation in international organizations and initiatives such as GUAM and TRACECA.

News.Az