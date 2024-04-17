Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss cooperation issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Kyiv Seymur Mardaliyev held a meeting with Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Iryna Borovets on April 16.

During the meeting, the parties discussed many issues of bilateral cooperation, News.Az reports citing Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry.

The parties also reaffirmed the mutual support of Azerbaijan and Ukraine for each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Deputy FM Borovets thanked Azerbaijan for the humanitarian aid provided for Ukraine's energy system and the restoration of civil infrastructure. They paid attention to supporting pro-Ukrainian initiatives and condemning war crimes, illegal deportation of Ukrainian children, as well as the International Crimean Platform and the Global Peace Summit.

Ambassador Mardaliyev informed about preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP29, which will be held in Azerbaijan.

News.Az