Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss development of relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Head of the Permanent Representative Office of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in Baku Bakhtiyar Asgarov has met with Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladislav Kanevsky.

The sides discussed a wide range of issues, including political, economic and cultural relations between the two friendly countries, the development of cooperation with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the regional situation, opening of the Zangazur corridor and official visits.

News.Az

News.Az