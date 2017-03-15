Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss projects in ship and aircraft building

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has held a meeting with a delegation of Azerbaijan led by Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev.

According to the website for the Ukrainian president, significant attention was paid to perspective projects of cooperation in ship and aircraft building, pharmaceuticals and agriculture.

The sides stressed readiness to deepen mutually profitable cooperation in trade and economic sector.

Poroshenko also said conduction of the 12th session of the Joint intergovernmental Ukraine-Azerbaijan commission on the issues of economic cooperation in Kiev in 2017 was important. Ukraine is interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan's transport companies.

News.Az

