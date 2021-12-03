Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss prospects for cooperation in various areas

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on the sidelines of the 28th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Stockholm.

The FMs hailed the high level of development of strategic relations between the two countries. Taking into account that next year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the importance of organizing relevant events in this regard, as well as mutual visits was emphasized.

The sides exchanged views on prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine in various fields, including transport.

Speaking about the continuation of successful cooperation on multilateral platforms, the ministers noted the activities in a number of areas, including within GUAM.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov briefed his Ukrainian counterpart on the current post-conflict situation in the region, the implementation of trilateral statements and steps taken by Azerbaijan in this regard, as well as the reconstruction work carried out in the liberated territories.

News.Az

