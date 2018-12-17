Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss tourism development

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Azerbaijan-Ukraine International Alliance Elmar Mammadov and head of Volyn Regional State Administration Alexander Savchenko discussed the ways of developing tourism relations between the two countries, AZERTAC reports.

Mammadov called on Ukrainian companies to invest in the development of tourism in Azerbaijan. He said that transparent conditions have been created for foreign companies in Azerbaijan. Mammadov highlighted ongoing work to encourage Azerbaijani companies to invest in Shatsk, Volyn.

News.Az

News.Az