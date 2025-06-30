Azerbaijan, Ukraine held consular consultations

+ ↺ − 16 px

On June 30, 2025, the seventh round of consular consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine was held in Baku, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told News.Az.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Emil Safarov, Head of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the Ukrainian delegation was led by Vladyslav Kanevskyi, Head of the Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Officials from the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Science and Education, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, and the State Migration Service also participated in the consultations, along with staff from the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Ukraine and the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

During the consultations, the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in the consular field were discussed, as well as opportunities for expanding the bilateral legal and contractual framework.

Issues related to expanding cooperation in the protection of the rights and legitimate interests of the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Ukraine were addressed, along with an exchange of views on best practices in the application of digital services and processes in the consular field, as well as on the visa and migration policies of both countries.

At the end of the event, a protocol was signed summarizing the outcomes of the discussions held within the framework of the consultations.

