Azerbaijan, Ukraine mull prospects for inter-parliamentary cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has met with Deputy Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Olena Kondratiuk, News.Az reports.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova expressed gratitude to Olena Kondratiuk for her participation in the special session of the Milli Majlis marking the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

“Relations between the two countries and peoples have a long history. Our peoples have lived in friendship for long years and this relationship continues. Azerbaijan has always paid great attention to the development of relations with friendly countries, including Ukraine. Currently, the relations between the two countries are at the level of strategic partnership,” Sahiba Gafarova emphasized.

Sahiba Gafarova underlined that the relations between the two countries’ legislative bodies are at a high level. “Azerbaijan and Ukraine maintain close cooperation both in bilateral format and within the international organizations, and both countries have inter-parliamentary-friendship groups,” Gafarova added.

The sides also exchanged views on a number of other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az