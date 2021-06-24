Azerbaijan, Ukraine set up joint Business Council

+ ↺ − 16 px

An agreement on the establishment of the Ukrainian-Azerbaijani Business Council was signed in Baku Thursday.

The document was signed between Chairman of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan Orkhan Mammadov and President of the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Gennady Chizhikov.

“This Council was created with the aim of further expanding economic and investment ties between Azerbaijan and Ukraine, as well as cooperation between businessmen. The Council, created on the initiative of the Azerbaijan SME Development Agency and the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, includes more than 70 businessmen and civil servants working in various sectors of the economy,” Mammadov said.

News.Az