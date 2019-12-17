Azerbaijan, Ukraine sign bilateral documents

+ ↺ − 16 px

A ceremony of signing Azerbaijan-Ukraine documents has been held in the presence of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Ukraine Azer Khudiyev and Ambassador of Ukraine to Azerbaijan Vladislav Kanevsky signed a Protocol of Intent between the city of Ganja and the city of Odessa and an Agreement on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation between the city of Guba and the city of Truskavets.

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov and Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vadym Prystaiko signed an Agreement on cooperation between the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Regulatory Service of Ukraine in the field of the regulation of conditions of doing business and an Agreement on the organization of the Baku-Kyiv interstate government communication line between the Special State Protection Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine.

