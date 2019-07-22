Azerbaijan, Ukraine sign cooperation program on physical education and sport

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani and Ukrainian ministries of youth and sports have signed a two-year cooperation program on physical education and sport. The document was signed by Azerbaijani Minister Azad Rahimov and his Ukrainian counterpart Ihor Zhdanov, who is in Baku to attend the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival.

In his interview with AZERTAC, the Ukrainian minister said: "Today we have signed a two-year cooperation program on physical education and sport between the ministries of youth and sports of Azerbaijan and Ukraine. We are ready to send our sportsmen to Azerbaijan for joint meetings and trainings with your sportsmen and, of course, invite Azerbaijani sportsmen to Ukraine. Our countries enjoy a strong relationship in the field of sports and I hope these ties will continue to expand."

Zhdanov hailed the organization of the EYOF, describing the opening ceremony of the festival as "amazing”.

