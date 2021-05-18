Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan-Ukraine trade amounts to $320 million in January-April 2020

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan-Ukraine trade amounts to $320 million in January-April 2020

The bilateral trade between Azerbaijan and Ukraine made up $320,8 million in January-April of 2021, according to Ukraine`s State Statistical Committee.

Official figures suggest that exports from Azerbaijan to Ukraine reached $178.4 million, while imports amounted to $142.4 million in the first four months of this year.

Ukraine is Azerbaijan`s second largest trade partner in the CIS after Russia. The trade between Azerbaijan and Ukraine reached $771,5 million in 2020 which is $36,5 million less than in 2019 due to pandemic.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      