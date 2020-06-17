Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan-Ukraine trade exceeded $388 mln in five months of 2020

The bilateral trade between Azerbaijan and Ukraine exceeded $388 million in the first five months of the year, Ukraine`s State Statistical Committee has said, AZERTAC reports.

Official figures suggest that Azerbaijani exports to Ukraine made $207.5 million in January-May, while Ukraine exported goods worth $180.9 million to Azerbaijan.

The bilateral trade between the two countries totalled $808 million.

Ukraine is Azerbaijan`s second largest trading partner among former Soviet republics after Russia.


News.Az 

