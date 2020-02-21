Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan-Ukraine trade turnover for January reached $110 million

Over the past month, the cost of import & export operations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine amounted to about $110 million.

The State Statistics Committee of Ukraine reported that products worth $25.7 million were exported from Azerbaijan to Ukraine for January. During the month the cost of products imported by Azerbaijan from Ukraine amounted to $84.3 million.

Ukraine ranks the 2nd place after Russia in the post-Soviet space on the trade turnover with Azerbaijan. Last year the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Ukraine totaled $808 million.

