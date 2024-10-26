Azerbaijan, UN discuss collective action in fight against climate change
Azerbaijan and the United Nations discussed collective action in the fight against climate action.The matter was considered at a meeting between Mukhtar Babayev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, COP29 President Designate, and Selwin Hart, Special Adviser and Assistant Secretary to the United Nations, the COP29 Presidency announced on the social media platform X, News.Az reports.
“The COP29 President Designate met with Selwin Hart, Special Adviser and Assistant Secretary to the UN Secretary General for Climate Change, to tackle collective action in the fight against climate change, and how COP29 will aim to enhance ambition for governments to align on climate plans,” the post reads.
The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is set to take place in Azerbaijan from November 11 to 22. This decision was reached during the COP28 plenary session held in Dubai on December 11, 2023.
The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) , which was established during the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, aims to mitigate harmful human impacts on the climate system. The acronym COP stands for "Conference of the Parties," which denotes the highest decision-making body responsible for overseeing the implementation and effectiveness of the UNFCCC.
