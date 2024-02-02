Azerbaijan, UN discuss COP29 preparation, green energy transition

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minsiter of Energy Parviz Shahbazov held a meeting with Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Simon Stiell.

The meeting saw discussions on the preparation for the COP29 to be hosted by Azerbaijan.

“We made fruitful discussions with Simon Stiell, the Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, on the preparation for the COP29, mutual cooperation and Azerbaijan's transition to green energy,” Minister Shahbazov said on X.

News.Az