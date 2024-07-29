Azerbaijan, UN discuss COP29 Presidency’s initiatives

+ ↺ − 16 px

COP29 Lead Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev held talks with Gwi-Yeop Son, Regional Director of the United Nations Development Coordination Office (DCO) for Europe and Central Asia.

COP29 Lead Negotiator @YalchinRafiyev and UN Development Coordination Office Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia, @gwi_son had fruitful discussions on #COP29 Presidency’s initiatives and continued partnership in the coming months and beyond. pic.twitter.com/XRGUs1i9nt — COP29 AZ (@COP29_AZ) July 29, 2024

The meeting focused on the initiatives of Azerbaijan’s COP29 Presidency, News.Az reports.“COP29 Lead Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev and UN Development Coordination Office Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia, Gwi-Yeop Son, had fruitful discussions on COP29 Presidency’s initiatives and continued partnership in the coming months and beyond,” the COP29 Presidency posted on X.The 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP29) will convene in November 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan.This event will include the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 29), the 19th meeting of the COP serving as the Meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol (CMP 19), and the sixth meeting of the COP serving as the Meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement (CMA 6) that will convene to complete the first enhanced transparency framework and the new collective quantified goal on finance, among other matters. The 61st sessions of the Subsidiary Body for Scientific and Technological Advice (SBSTA 61) and the Subsidiary Body for Implementation (SBI 61) will also meet.

News.Az