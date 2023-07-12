Azerbaijan, UN discuss effective cooperation, upcoming SDG Summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov on Wednesday held a meeting with UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, effective cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN was discussed, Minister Jabbarov said on Twitter.

“During the meeting with Vladanka Andreeva, the UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, we exchanged views on effective cooperation between the organization and our country. We also touched upon the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Summit and the 3rd SDG Dialogue to be held within the 78th session of the General Assembly,” the minister tweeted.

News.Az