Azerbaijan, UN hail successful cooperation

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov held a meeting with UN General Assembly President Tijjani Muhammad Bande on the sidelines of the 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku.

At the meeting, the sides noted that Azerbaijan and the UN maintain successful cooperation, and also exchanged views over the prospects of the relations.

Highlighting the economic and social reforms in Azerbaijan, Minister Mammadyarov briefed the UN GA president on the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals at the national level. He noted that Azerbaijan is fully committed to the implementation of the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda and Azerbaijan signifies the role of taking concrete and practical steps to stimulate and promote cooperation and economic integration within South-South framework.

Minister Mammadyarov also stressed that enhancing cooperation between the Non-Aligned Movement and G-77 will be considered by Azerbaijan during the chairmanship.

Muhammad Bande, in turn, expressed congratulations to the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the excellent organization, hospitality, and hosting of the 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku. He also noted the active role of Azerbaijan within the UN. The presentation by Azerbaijan its 2nd Voluntary National Report on the implementation of the 2030 Agenda was highly appreciated.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the issues of mutual interest of the UN agenda.

