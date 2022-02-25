Azerbaijan unearthed mass graves in its liberated territories: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mass graves have been discovered on Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Friday.

He made the remarks at conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, a News.Az correspondent reports from the event.

The top diplomat also spoke about the Azerbaijanis listed as missing during the First Karabakh War.

“There is still no information on the fate of 3,890 Azerbaijanis, who went missing during the First Karabakh War. After the Second Karabakh War, Baku, guided by the principle of humanism, repatriated the remains of 1,711 Armenian servicemen found in the liberated Azerbaijani territories. Following the liberation of our territories, several mass graves have been found there. Mass graves have been unearthed in Bashlybel village of Kalbajar district, the vicinity of Shusha, and the Edilli village of Khojavand,” Bayramov added.

News.Az